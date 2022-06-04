4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $625,000

This Beautiful, Like-New, 4 BR 3.5 BA boast a Spacious Open Floor Plan, perfect for Entertaining & Family Gatherings. Large Kitchen Island, Touch-less Faucet, Granite, SS Appliances, Butler's Panty, Formal Dining Room & Formal Living Room, Huge Office for those who now work-at-home. Drop Zone, Laundry Room with Folding Counter & Cabinets, Kitchen, Dining & Family Room overlooks the Extended Patio with Stamped-Concrete, Private Rear Yard, perfect for the kids to play. 2nd Floor has Over-Sized Primary Bedroom, plus a Sitting Room, Walk-in Closet, Huge Bath with Double Sinks, Separate Shower, Garden Tub with ceramic tile floors & Granite vanity. Three additional Bedrooms & Bathrooms. 3 Car Garage with an Extended Driveway on a Cul-de-sac in the Lovely Neighborhood of Oakbridge at Waterleaf. Low HOA dues with Well-appointed homes nestled in lovely Mint Hill. Minutes to Charlotte & I-77