4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $625,000

Peace & serenity inside & out! Amazing updates & finishes will leave you speechless from the moment you enter. A home office w/ French doors offers versatility. A formal DRM w/ coffered ceiling w/adjoining butlers pantry provides a picturesque setting for holiday gatherings. The 2-story great room is open to your dream kitchen. Beautiful white Quartz counters span the kitchen & custom island w/ seating for four & added storage. A built in Subzero fridge/freezer, Wolf gas cooktop, double wall ovens, Wolf microwave & walk in pantry is any Chef's dream! The large main floor primary suite w/ beautiful view of the private back yard feels more like a luxury hotel/spa. A zero entry walk in shower, raised double vanity, private water closet & walk in closet. Upstairs each bedroom has access to a full bath. An open loft provides space to let your imagination run wild. A built in desk area provides perfect home management headquarters. Attic storage galore! The list of updates is a Must Read!

