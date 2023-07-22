Beautiful community in Mint Hill offering low maintenance, 4 sides brick ranch with a loft. Close proximity to I-485, Veteran's Memorial Park, and the town of Mint Hill. Open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight. This home features four bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 baths, loft, laundry room and screened porch. This home also features a three car tandem garage, gourmet kitchen with island, and Spa Shower in the Primary Suite on the the main floor. The kitchen has quartz countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry.
4 Bedroom Home in Mint Hill - $678,258
