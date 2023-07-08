A luxury modern farmhouse style custom built home, sitting on about an acre of land! Large driveway, two 2-car garages along with a shed in the back. Back of the house is very private, fully fenced and surrounded by tall, beautiful trees, also featuring turf grass covering majority of the grass area. Front porch faces the sunrise. Inside of the house features an open floor plan opening up to the back porch with two sets of French doors from the living room area. Kitchen has a large island with beautiful luxury cabinetry and nook has a custom built in bench. Main floor has 10' ceilings and living room has cathedral style vaulted ceiling. Upstairs features a ginormous bonus room with a walk-in closet along with an additional smaller bonus room. Conveniently located 2 minutes from I-485, 4 minutes from Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park and 10 minutes from grocery stores, restaurants & more.