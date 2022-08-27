4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,125,000

Immaculate, 2 year old, custom built 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in highly desirable Davidson Downs! A beautiful open floor plan with a primary bedroom on the main floor which includes an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a soaking tub, a tiled shower, and an oversized walk-in closet. Large open upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & a massive island surrounded by custom cabinets and an oversized farm sink. The outdoor space steals the show with a covered porch, cedar gazebo, new saltwater Pebblesheen pool with a spa, waterfalls, and bubblers on the tanning ledge, and upgraded decking that will give you resort vibes. A triple-wide driveway leads to an oversized 3-car garage with overhead storage. Amazing location just minutes to downtown Davidson with low Iredell taxes. Upgrades throughout home. Truly a must see!