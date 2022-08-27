 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,125,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,125,000

Immaculate, 2 year old, custom built 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in highly desirable Davidson Downs! A beautiful open floor plan with a primary bedroom on the main floor which includes an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a soaking tub, a tiled shower, and an oversized walk-in closet. Large open upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & a massive island surrounded by custom cabinets and an oversized farm sink. The outdoor space steals the show with a covered porch, cedar gazebo, new saltwater Pebblesheen pool with a spa, waterfalls, and bubblers on the tanning ledge, and upgraded decking that will give you resort vibes. A triple-wide driveway leads to an oversized 3-car garage with overhead storage. Amazing location just minutes to downtown Davidson with low Iredell taxes. Upgrades throughout home. Truly a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather

After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts