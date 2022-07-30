Over 4 acre homesite in Davidson Pond in center of cul de sac. The community just opened and only few homesites remain. Only 2 miles from down town Davidson located in Mooresville, NC. Not located in township. Low county taxes. Beautifully Custom Single Family Homes. New craftsman/Modern Farm House, large lot. Great location, close to schools, shopping, parks, Low HOA's. Contact builder/listing agent. Lot is sold in conjunction with home build contract. Build your dream home with Lakemist Homes. Pricing reflects lot and proposed home. Builder is 12 time winner of The Best of the Lake. Please note that PIN Number is for total parcel as tax records do not show individual pin numbers yet. Please verify schools as this is a new community. Please note photos are of completed plan. Buyer will have ability to make selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,550,000
