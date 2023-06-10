2-story home in the Meadows at Coddle Creek located in the Mooresville Graded School District! This spacious floor plan has main level Formal Dining Room with coffered ceiling and wainscoting, Butler's Pantry and walk-in Pantry, open Kitchen with granite, island, stainless appliances and Breakfast area with sliding doors to the Covered Patio and Fenced Yard. Great Room has a gas log fireplace and there is a BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL! Upper level has a huge Loft area and the Owner's Suite with Sitting area and deluxe Bathroom. Upper level also has Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, and 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Tenant will have access to the community amenities which include a playground and a pool! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 40-lbs at adult weight is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. This home can be available one week from an approved application!