4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $344,000

Welcome to your new home in the desirable Curtis Pond neighborhood. This 4 Bedroom 3 full bath house is ready for you to put your own touches on and make it your own special home. Bonus room can mke a great home office while the loft would be great for home schooling. Come and see for yourself all the posssiblities this house has to offer.

