This home has been completely updated! As you enter you are greeted with an open living room and dining room with lots of light. The entire home has been freshly painted and new vinyl plank flooring installed throughout the lower level and upper level hall. The kitchen has been completely updated with all new stainless steel appliances, newly painted cabinets, and new granite counter tops. Upstairs the master suite is massive and features it's own sitting area, a large tub, separate shower, dual sink vanity and a large walk in closet. Also upstairs are 3 additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. There is a sunny spot in the upstairs hall that is perfect for a reading nook or study area. All the bedrooms have new carpet. The laundry is upstairs and the washer (new) and dryer are included. Outside the lot is level and has a storage shed. The hot water heater was just replaced and the garage floor has a new epoxy finish. All in a wonderful community close to shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $380,000
