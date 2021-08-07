4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $410,000

Welcome to this maintained 4 bedroom / 3 Bath/ 2 Car garage home with a mix of stone and shingles on the exterior. Downstairs features wide plank engineered hardwoods floors in the foyer and living areas, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, ceramic tiles shower in the master bathroom stainless steel appliances, tankless gas water heater. You will love the screened-in porch off the main living area that flows to a fully fenced-in backyard with a paver patio with a functional bench. The community features a pool and bocce ball court for homeowners entertainment.