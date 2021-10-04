Practically brand new home completed in early 2021, with owner added updates, AND intact builder warranty! The Azalea model offers ranch style living with bonus of additional space upstairs! Upon walking in you are immediately greeted with a bright and open floor plan. The heart of the home is always the kitchen which features a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, and large built in refrigerator all while overlooking the living area, complete with cozy gas logs. 3 bedrooms located on the main floor including the owner’s suite with walk-in closet and gorgeous frameless glass shower. Upstairs includes an additional bedroom and bathroom, a perfect guest suite, and bonus room! Owner has upgraded switches to make this a “Smart Home” allowing you to control via phone and also an outlet for charging an electric car! Make sure to check out the neighborhood cabana and pool! The back porch is overlooking the woods and community walking trails surrounding the pond are to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $410,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Patrons will now be able to take their alcoholic beverages and walk outdoors in Kannapolis' new West Avenue District.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
- Updated
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 7 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. Few act…
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
- Updated
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.