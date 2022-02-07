4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,900

Welcome Home! You'll love the soaring foyer, gleaming floors, and gorgeous staircase as you walk through the front door. The dining room has upgraded moldings and plenty of space to entertain dinner parties. Black appliances, a tile backsplash, beautiful granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinets and counter space are just some of the highlights of the large kitchen. The breakfast nook overlooks the wooded view of the backyard. The beautiful double sided fireplace faces both the kitchen and the enormous great room. Upstairs, you'll be delighted to find a massive master suite with a sitting area, both vaulted and tray ceilings, and newly updated master bathroom vanity. The three secondary bedrooms are all generously sized, feature trey ceilings, and they share a full bathroom. The back yard is flat and backs up to the woods, making it feel both private and peaceful. You'll love the open and light-filled spaces in this home. MGSD schools. Hurry in to see it before it's gone.