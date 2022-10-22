 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $432,000

Located within the newer section of the desirable Curtis Pond subdivision, this 2016 Charleston-style 4BR/2.5BW home is truly beautiful. Home has been meticulously maintained & is ready for a new owner! Over 2600 square feet of usable living space, 116 Gilden Way features 4 oversized bedrooms including a spacious loft, perfect for entertaining! Main floors feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, neutral paint & tasteful styling! Crown molding throughout--tray ceiling in both dining and primary bedroom! Enjoy the oversized kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless-steel appliances and a 5-burner gas range. Large family room features gas-fireplace and natural light throughout. Full-size laundry room on upper level! Primary bedroom hosts private balcony perfect for coffee in the mornings. Primary bath features garden tub, stand-alone shower and large walk-in closet! Entertain in private fully-fenced backyard along with fun pergola and new cover. This home is beautiful!

