Professional photos and measurements to come. Fantastic home on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood! Beautiful backyard is fenced in and has lots of open space. Trees and shrubs have been planted which will grow to provide privacy. Downstairs has large entryway, formal dining room or office space, kitchen with under cabinet lighting, large island, breakfast/dining area and great room. The great room has a custom accent wall and fireplace. Large open loft area upstairs in addition to the large primary bedroom with large closet and en suite bath, three secondary bedrooms, additional full bath and laundry room. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets and the primary bath has tile shower and a garden tub. Tile and hardwood floors downstairs; carpet upstairs and tile in baths. Home has tons of space! Neighborhood borders Cornelius Road Park and is close to shopping and dining.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Harrisburg Fourth of July celebration is set for Monday and Tuesday. The festival is one of the biggest in the region.
CONCORD — The Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees announced it has unanimously appointed Chris V. Rey, J.D., as the next president of the …
CHARLOTTE — To ensure student-athletes have access to high-quality, nationally recognized orthopedic and sports medicine services, the Univers…
A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering a…
CONCORD — A Concord mother says she is still waiting for justice a year after her son died from fentanyl exposure.