4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

This “Almost” Brand new home and community has Everything you want in your next home and More! A community pool with cabana, Playground and bocce ball court for homeowners' entertainment and Walking trails. This Open Floorplan home offers 4 generous bedrooms, an Office, Dining room just off the Kitchen with a Huge eat-in Kitchen area. The Chef’s kitchen features a Gas Range, Walk-in Pantry, lots of cabinets, a large Island, Granite countertops throughout the home. The stunning Wood floor runs the main living areas with tile in all 3 Full Bathrooms and laundry room than Carpet in the bedrooms and Office. This HOME Gives the opportunity to enjoy your time as you choose with the virtual maintenance-free exterior and the lawncare included with the HOA fees ($750 yearly for the community and $100 per month for lawn maintenance) your time is your own!!