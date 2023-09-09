This gorgeous and spacious home is located on a generous lot in a cul-de-sac. The back yard is fully fenced with a privacy fence. The sellers are willing to leave the wooden playset in the backyard. Inside, you will find a beautiful formal dining room, large living room, breakfast area and a bright well appointed kitchen complete with all appliances. The kitchen also includes a center island and walk in pantry. As you go upstairs you will find a flex space suitable for whatever the need may be, including a second living room, kids play area, or workout space! The primary suite will impress you with the size! The primary bath includes a remarkable walk in closet, glass shower and separate toilet room. This home has so much to offer, schedule your tour today!