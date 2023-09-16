PRICE REDUCED!! Stunning ranch in Mooresville! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features wood flooring throughout the common areas, crown molding, office, open floor plan, screened-in sunroom with french doors for living alfresco, den, and formal dining room with elegant wainscoting - great for entertaining! The kitchen is light, bright, and boasts granite counters, center island with breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, pantry, and matching stainless steel appliance package including gas range - any chef's dream! Relax in the luxurious primary suite featuring tray ceiling, massive tile shower, linen closet, walk-in closet, and double vanity. Located in the highly coveted community of Coddle Creek, enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer including clubhouse, playground, lap pool and separate recreational pool, as well as ease of access to local shopping, restaurants, and so much more! This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $467,000
