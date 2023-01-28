This 4 Bedroom W/ 3 Full Bathroom Home Is Immaculate & Full Of Upgrades! Enjoy The Open Floor Plan W/ 9ft Ceilings downstairs (8ft upstairs) & Large Windows Throughout. The Beautiful Kitchen Is The Heart Of The Home Complete With Large Quartz Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and farmhouse sink. Updated Lighting Throughout The Entire Home. Make sure to check out the Large Extended Patio For Entertaining Right Off The breakfast Area. The Large primary Bedroom w/ Garden Tub, Double Sinks & Huge Walk-In Closet!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $559,900
