This home has it all, make an appointment to come see it today! Located in the heart of Mooresville and nestled on a generous lot, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath executive home is a true entertainer’s delight. Inside the home are tall 10ft ceilings, and an open kitchen with a breakfast area and large island. Entering the home into a beautiful two-story foyer with a two-story great room make the perfect entry statement. With ample room to entertain and play, you will love inviting guests to your home and through the sliding doors to the screened patio for entertaining. Upstairs is a loft with the spare bedrooms, and a large owners suite with a huge walk-in closet. Convenience to stores and easy access to I-77 & 40.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $648,500
