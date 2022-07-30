JUST RELEASED! An incredible, perfectly sized and desirable open concept ranch plan with finished basement. The Aubrey plan boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths and is situated on one of the prettiest lots in Streamside Estates. With a lovely backdrop of mature trees and vegetation, this large lot affords the lucky owner privacy and solitude. Fifteen lots make up this intimate community off the scenic Fern Hill Road peninsula. There is still time for a buyer to work with Foundation Homes' interior designer to personalize the finishes! A most convenient location just minutes away from Lake Norman State Park, marinas, shopping, eateries and I77. This is one of only a few lots remaining. Pictures are not of actual home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $865,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pizza, coffee, road construction, coyotes and college basketball – we’ve going all over the place in today’s Friday Five.
PRO BASEBALL: With ‘dream job,’ Hickory Ridge alum DeVos focused on long, winding road to the majors
HARRISBURG — Back in 2011, an 11-year-old Little Leaguer from Harrisburg suddenly found himself lucky enough to be living a little boy’s dream.
Public parking will be set at an hourly rate.
She likes good food, catching fireflies and teaching preschoolers about germs.
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
KANNAPOLIS — A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial,…
It has been our sense that the Community Free Clinic of Concord has been underused for some time.
The tax rate increased by eight cents.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.