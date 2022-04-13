4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $875,000

Gorgeous formal model home with all the bells and whistles, including a 3-car garage!! 2-story home with large finished basement on a 1.16 acre partially wooded lot. Floor plan is open and sunny and features 2-story great room with lots of windows, gourmet kitchen with large eat-at island, and 1st floor primary bedroom. Two offices, one on main and one up. 3 secondary bedrooms up with large open loft/tv area. Each bedroom has direct access to bathroom. Basement is perfect for media, billiard, or exercise room. There is also a room with a full bath that can be used as an alternative bedroom. Home is listed as a 4 bedroom due to the septic permit being for 4 bedrooms, however, there are 5 rooms that could be used as bedrooms, but technically only 4 at the same time. Awesome partially covered over-sized rear deck invites you to sit and enjoy the beautiful views! Low Iredell county taxes and Mooresville Graded Schools. You will fall in love with all this home has to offer!!