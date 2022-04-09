 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $1,280,000

Stunning custom home in a gated community w/fabulous outdoor living spaces. From the moment you step inside, this inviting home draws you further in. The foyer opens into the dining rm that adds a touch of formal, but is perfect for every day dining. The spacious living room w/custom concrete mantle is open to the kitchen featuring an island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinets w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Hardwood flooring thru out the main level. Mudroom w/home office. The lg primary bedroom on the main level w/his & hers closets & a spa-like bath w/heated floors is the perfect owners retreat. 2nd bedroom w/ensuite bath on the main. 2 bedrooms upstairs w/ensuite baths share a den. The bonus rm & flex rm can be used as desired. Walk-in attic storage. The basement w/new mini-split system-'22, a 2nd fireplace, half bath, & safe rm w/concrete ceiling/walls. The outdoor covered porches are amazing! Barn/wk shop w/lean-tos on each side. 10 acres-Must see!

