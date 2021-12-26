4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $235,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful Victorian home in need of TLC Built in 1880 by Dr. John Moose. Home is featured in the "Historic Architecture of Cabarrus County". Property being sold as is New HVAC installed in June 2021 www.CKSelectRealEstate.com. Kirk@CKSelectRealestate.com

