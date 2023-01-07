 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $289,900

Come see the Professional Craftsmanship in this New Construction 4 BR 2BA Ranch. This open floor plan offers a large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors. The spacious kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and more. Relax in you large primary suite with a walk in closet. Full laundry room and ample storage space provides everything you need in your new home. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’

Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’

Scientists often find oddities on the seafloor, but NOAA researchers were baffled when a camera dropped off Maine landed on top of a large propeller 100 miles from shore. No shipwreck, mind you. Just the propeller “lying among the rocks, sea stars, and sea anemones.” The mystifying discovery was made in the Gulf of Maine, as the fishing vessel Mary Elizabeth was participating in a NOAA ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts