PRICED REDUCED ON THIS ONE-LEVEL NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE-IN READY HOME IN MT. PLEASANT! AGENT-OWNED PROPERTY AND AGENT IS READY TO DEAL! This home features an open floor plan 4 bedrooms all on one level with lots of natural light throughout. The home has warm neutral tones, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, easy-maintenance vinyl flooring, and a back deck. Easy access to Hwy 49 for your commute, close to town and MP Elementary School, this home is in Mt. Pleasant school district. Stand-up/walk-in crawl space offers terrific storage for lawn mower and other goodies. Adjacent to town-owned property, this 1/3 acre lot stretches to Highway 49 and offers many possibilities for your outdoor uses. New screening has been added to Town's fence and the plan is to plant trees along fence as an additional visual barrier. All offers will be considerd.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS — A suspect is in custody after a Kannapolis man was shot and killed Wednesday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Once on death’s door, Tinsley values health, happiness as Wolverines soccer coach
CONCORD – Todd Tinsley had always encouraged his Concord soccer players to put academics first.
Dang it! The spot I thought might be a good Costco location is going to be something else. As my wife would say, “…another one of those big ug…
Every day is filled with wonderful surprises for Joe Hudson Jr., as he walks around his property, examining the many hybridized daylily beds t…
When encountering a funeral procession, it can be confusing about whether or not you have to stop. Is it just good etiquette to stop or is the…