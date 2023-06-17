PRICED REDUCED ON THIS ONE-LEVEL NEW CONSTRUCTION, MOVE-IN READY HOME IN MT. PLEASANT! AGENT-OWNED PROPERTY AND AGENT IS READY TO DEAL! This home features an open floor plan 4 bedrooms all on one level with lots of natural light throughout. The home has warm neutral tones, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, easy-maintenance vinyl flooring, and a back deck. Easy access to Hwy 49 for your commute, close to town and MP Elementary School, this home is in Mt. Pleasant school district. Stand-up/walk-in crawl space offers terrific storage for lawn mower and other goodies. Adjacent to town-owned property, this 1/3 acre lot stretches to Highway 49 and offers many possibilities for your outdoor uses. New screening has been added to Town's fence and the plan is to plant trees along fence as an additional visual barrier. All offers will be considerd.