4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $340,000

Come view this beautiful home that is situated on almost half an acre in the heart of Mount Pleasant. It offers tons of character & options. Relax on the front porch before entering into the original part of the house that includes the living room, kitchen, dining room, pantry, 2 bedrooms & a full bath. A few steps up will lead you into a sitting area & a spacious laundry room. The primary bedroom has two walk in closets & an en suite bathroom w/ a jetted garden tub & a separate shower. Follow the stairs down to the basement that includes the 4th bedroom & 3rd bathroom. Cozy up to the wood burning stove in the family room that has a craft/storage area & leads out to the spacious backyard, where you will find a 30x30 enclosed pole barn. The oversized attic also offers ample storage space. HVAC for the upstairs was replaced in 2021. Fun history fact ~ The bricks on the sidewalk & basement wood stove walls, came from the old MPHS, which was once located directly across the street.

