4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $349,900

Open House - Saturday, Sept. 18th 11-2. RECENTLY REDUCED!!! Spacious 2 story home in Mount Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant School District)!! Located in Oldenburg Subdivision, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with office and bonus room (can be used as 5th bedroom) won't last long! Featuring a spacious, wooded backyard, large new deck, new roof and fresh paint in the living room and dining room - it is a MUST SEE!!