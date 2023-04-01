Your opportunity to own a NEW CONSTRUCTION, move-in ready 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home in Mt. Pleasant. This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. The home has warm neutral tones, granite countertops in the kitchen and baths, easy-maintenance vinyl flooring, and a back deck. Close to town, and MP Elementary School, this home is in Mt. Pleasant school district. Stand-up/walk-in crawl space offers terrific storage for lawn mower and other goodies. Listing agent is owner.