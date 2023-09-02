Do not miss your opportunity to have your brand new home built in the heart of Mt. Pleasant! Desirable Mt. Pleasant school district! This proposed 4 bedroom, 3 bath new construction home sits on over 1 acre with loads of privacy. Additional lot is included to total 1.13 acres. The additional lot is Parcel ID: 5680 11 0173 0000. This creates ample outdoor space with no HOA! Home will have over 2200 sqft! Kitchen will feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, stove), laminate wood flooring in main living areas. Granite countertops in bathrooms as well. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Home will also have a 2 car garage. Some changes can be made to the home to make it your own (paint, floor, some fixtures). Super conveniently located to downtown Mt. Pleasant, HWY 73 & HWY 49. Restaurants and shopping are within a 5 minute drive! Call today for more information!