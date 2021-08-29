A unique, classic home in a tranquil neighborhood, surrounded by a grand forest. Hardwood floors in most rooms, including the den and all four bedrooms. The dining-room is graced by a lovely pastoral mural. A large, elegant living-room and an adjoining den each have gas fireplaces. In the rear of the house, an open sunporch has original slate flooring, billowing curtains and new wood columns. The ground-floor master bedroom is handsome, complemented by a spacious new bathroom with vaulted ceiling, spa tub and separate shower. Upstairs, one of three bedrooms has a large deck, with new wood flooring. There are generous closets throughout, as well as a substantial storage room. At the front of the house there are two charming, brick-paved porches, ideal for rocking-chair contemplation of the abundant boxwoods, mature oaks and graceful landscaping. The lot, a fraction under 2 acres, includes a tennis and basketball court that await your renovations. A remarkable property.
4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $340,000
