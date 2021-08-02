!!! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT SITUATED ON CORNER LOT 1.25 ACRES IN THE JESSE CARSON SCHOOL DISTRICT !!! This home has an ATTACHED 3-CAR GARAGE / 22' Kitchen has bay window breakfast & double door pantry + 13x12 formal dining room / 12x13 Office with hardwood floors / 15x18 Great room has fireplace and door to deck overlooking privacy fenced backyard and lower level Patio from Basement below / Sweet Master bedroom 15 x 20 with Double Trey Ceiling + Master bath & HUGE walk-in closet / 3 more additional Bedrooms, one has been used as a Game Room / Bedroom #2 12x13 with 4' walk-in closet / Bdrm #3 is 13x12 with 8 walk-in closet / 4th Bdrm 13x20 with 2 access doors to walk-in Attic or could be made into Super Walk-in Closets / Freshly painted interior and New Carpet / There are 3 HVAC units - this home should be heated & cooled with ease. *** CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - SECURITY SYSTEM ALWAYS ON - SELLER WILL DEACTIVATE REMOTELY For all Showings ***
4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $459,500
