Remarkable custom built home in desirable Hidden Oaks subdivision! Details galore in this 4 bedroom home at end of private cul-de-sac. This beautiful home sits on 6.43 acres with creek and has a spacious fenced back yard with mature trees all around for seclusion. 4035 sf heated and 1136 sf unheated. Welcoming front porch. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances & an island that will sure to impress you. Primary bedroom will certainly not disappoint; spacious, separate closets & oasis bathroom with tile shower and soaking tub. 2 additional bedrooms on main level with connecting bath, each with their own vanity & toilet & shared shower. Separate upstairs spaces just full of possibilities. Finished bonus room, bathroom & walk-in closet above garage. Other upstairs space is full bath, bedroom/office and rec room. Large unfinished basement space. Oversized garage. Too many extras to list (conditioned crawlspace, spray foam insulation, etc.).
4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $740,000
