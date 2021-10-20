A DREAM COME TRUE! Drive through the gated entrance & wind through the trees up to this custom home. Sitting on an exclusive 7+ acres with a shared pond, this home has it all! Cedar beams & double entry doors make a grand entrance. Refinished wood floors in 2019 & completely repainted interior/trim less than 2 years old. Spacious great room with a wall of windows overlooks the expansive covered deck & pond. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, huge center island, & a walk-in pantry. Laundry room off the kitchen features a dumbwaiter that makes grocery hauls a breeze! All bedrooms on the main are soundproofed with Owens Corning quiet zone insulation. 2 bonus rooms upstairs are perfect flex spaces. Basement features wood-burning fireplace. Media room with surround sound pre-wire & soundproofing. Fenced in field, raised garden beds, & shed are ideal for gardening & flower meadows. Internet line ran to the property. The custom features & untouched details of this property are remarkable.
4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $750,000
