4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $795,000

Almost 6 acres of luxury and privacy in Rowan County. Built by the current owners to be their dream home, this 4 bed/3 full bath home is overflowing with extra special features. Like site finished, solid oak hardwood floors, JELD-WEN windows, and a fully encapsulated crawl space. This split-bedroom floor plan has a spectacular Kitchen with quartz countertops and all Jenn-Air professional appliances including a 6-burner gas range and ultra quiet dishwasher. Cedar beams and a wood burning fireplace create a feeling of comfort and warmth in the Great Room that leads out to a wonderful screened porch with amazing views of the manicured lawn and trees beyond. Fully irrigated even alongside the winding driveway. See attached Feature Sheet for a complete list of impressive details including the smart features and security systems. Low Rowan County taxes. Just 2 miles to I-85, and less than 10 mins to shopping & restaurants.

