4 Bedroom Home in Rockwell - $849,900

Enjoy Private and Peaceful Country living at its finest with this stunning custom-built Craftsman home situated on 8.2 acres! The home features a wrap-around porch that boasts the most stunning Carolina Sunsets. As you pull onto the property, you'll immediately be greeted with a 2 acre lower pasture, following the tree-lined driveway you'll see the 4 Stall barn with tack room (One stall currently set up for Chickens/goats) that connects to another 1-acre pasture. There is also a riding arena/dressage ring - perfect for riding lessons. Upon having the home come into view, you'll notice the oversized 4 car garage! This home has it all including all new doors and windows! Plenty of space and storage, an elevator, new Appliances and a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace in the great room! Primary bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with an oversized walk-in closet. Outside is a true oasis - private backyard and palm trees that surround a 20x40 heated inground pool along with a hot tub!

