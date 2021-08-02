 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $295,000

Check out this stunning 4bd, 2.5b home with over 2000sf! Built in 2007, it offers a 2 story foyer, open floorplan on the main with a spacious kitchen and granite countertops! Beautiful arched openings throughout! Lots of windows to enjoy the views of your private, fenced in backyard. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, dual vanity in the en-suite and an oversized walk-in closet! 2 car garage and deck on a half acre lot! This home has it all!

