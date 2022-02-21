This move-in ready home has an amazing open floor plan with loads of natural light! Notice the updated fixtures, attractive bay window in breakfast room, and great seating area at kitchen bar. Custom cabinets. Very pretty hardwoods & lovely, open dining room. Nice propane gas logs in great room with soaring ceilings. Super cute laundry area with cabinet and hanging space. Nice deck on rear of home for relaxing. Spacious primary bath with separate tub and shower & water closet. Walk-in primary closet. 4th bedroom is up with stairway off kitchen. Energy efficient heat pump. Upstairs has its' own heat pump. Super nice curb appeal and great yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $350,000
