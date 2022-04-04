 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $374,900

  • Updated
This beautiful home is situated in a great neighborhood and is conveniently located just minutes from I-85. Featuring a spacious 2-story living room to allow plenty of natural light to filter in. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and keeps the space feeling open and inviting. Hardwood floors, neutral paint color downstairs, cozy fireplace, grand foyer, and updated kitchen are all the must haves for buyers. The oversized yard has a nice deck, gorgeous views, an irrigation system and an ample amount of privacy. This is a beautiful house that won't last long, schedule your showing today. ***Multiple offers received, please submit your highest & best offer by 04/03 at 5:00***

