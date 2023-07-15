This stunning 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home nestled in the desirable Granite Commons neighborhood of Salisbury, NC. As you enter the home, you'll be greeted by an inviting foyer that leads to a spacious living area. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, providing an ideal space for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family. The kitchen is boasting with gorgeous granite countertops that add a touch of luxury to the space. Abundant cabinetry offers ample storage, while stainless steel appliances provide both functionality and style. The primary bedroom, located on the second floor, is a tranquil retreat. It features generous square footage, a walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom for added privacy and convenience. The remaining three bedrooms are also located on the second floor and offer spacious layouts, providing comfort and flexibility for family members or guests.