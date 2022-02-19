 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $439,900

Come see this exquisite new construction with top notch quality!! Beautiful white custom cabinets and Black Pearl eased edge countertops contrast well with the modern look of the brushed nickel fixtures. Gorgeous "Cape May" LVP floors really make this home sparkle with the open floor plan and gas logs fireplace. Master suite with vaulted ceilings and double sink. This home is currently under construction therefore all photos are only a representation of the quality and type of finishes that will be used; exterior color & finishes may vary.

