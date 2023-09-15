Custom home, move-in ready! Design principles of architect Susanka are used w/energy efficiency & indoor air quality. Two primary BR's down & 2 additional BR’s up w/spacious closets. Main primary BR is set up as suite & has huge walk-in closet & loads of built-ins offering fabulous storage! Prim BA has separate tub & shower, double sinks, loads of space. Main Prim BR is very large with pretty windows for lots of natural light. Open concept w/soaring ceilings in great room w/FP & gas logs, hardwood floors in living areas, surround sound, beautiful kitchen w/ fabulous island &, attractive backsplash, screened in porch that could be glassed in for additional living space, fenced yard (private), gutter guards, conditioned crawl, oversized garage w/lots of room for workshop or storage. FROG w/600 sq ft w/HVAC split that has so many potential uses!