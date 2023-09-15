Custom home, move-in ready! Design principles of architect Susanka are used w/energy efficiency & indoor air quality. Two primary BR's down & 2 additional BR’s up w/spacious closets. Main primary BR is set up as suite & has huge walk-in closet & loads of built-ins offering fabulous storage! Prim BA has separate tub & shower, double sinks, loads of space. Main Prim BR is very large with pretty windows for lots of natural light. Open concept w/soaring ceilings in great room w/FP & gas logs, hardwood floors in living areas, surround sound, beautiful kitchen w/ fabulous island &, attractive backsplash, screened in porch that could be glassed in for additional living space, fenced yard (private), gutter guards, conditioned crawl, oversized garage w/lots of room for workshop or storage. FROG w/600 sq ft w/HVAC split that has so many potential uses!
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $597,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are scores from Week 4 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
CONCORD — James Dorton Park on Poplar Tent Road in Concord will be closing for a year or more for construction and improvements.
For Tiger, it’s better Latney than never
CONCORD – It was not all that long ago that Jackson Forrest was a self-described “chubby kid.”
CONCORD — Imagine Downtown Concord today, in five years, 10 years or even 50 years. What does it look like? How do you experience Downtown Con…