 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $610,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $610,000

CUSTOM BUILT RANCH on 5.76 acres, 3,343 heated square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, four full Bathrooms, Two-Car Garage, open floor plan, wood flooring, stainless appliances, beautiful soaking tub, lots of storage, walk-in closets and solar panels. All of this in a cul de sac neighborhood just outside of Faith, NC, enjoy county living but still be close to everything.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.
State and Regional News

Well-known wild horse is found dead on Outer Banks beach. Heat may have been a factor.

One of the best-known wild horses roaming North Carolina’s Outer Banks was found dead on a beach over the weekend and experts suspect heat may have been a factor. Hazel, as the horse was known, was believed to be nearly 30 years old. Her death comes when some areas of the Outer Banks have had a daily heat index near 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. “Hazel lived and died ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts