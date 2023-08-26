Stunning board & batten custom modern Farmhouse on a private wooded 1.35-ac lot boasts spectacular views all year long & no HOA. All the living space you've been looking for w/ property large enough for your dreams. The wooded views are gorgeous for exploring, extending outdoor living space or enjoying plentiful gardens. The main floor features a bright open floorplan w/ custom features including an impressive kitchen island for gathering family & friends or preparing your favorite meal; plenty of storage, built-ins, a mudroom & more. The primary bedroom is a private haven located in the rear of the main floor w/ a luxurious en-suite bathroom, walk-in shower, & spacious walk-in closet. The 2nd floor will have three additional bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a bonus room. Treat yourself to the freedom and serenity this home offers, bringing comfort & style together to combine with the beauty & delight of nature. (List price includes the price of the lot. Photos are representational.)