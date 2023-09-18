5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $0 Sep 18, 2023 29 min ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View More Tags Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Cabarrus County homes for big families Cabarrus County homes with at least five bedrooms. Cabarrus County homes for big families Cabarrus County homes with at least five bedrooms.