5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,200,000

Stunning 5 bedroom 4 full bathroom home that offers a large entertaining kitchen, open floor plan and spacious layout. Primary bedroom offers a sitting room off of the bedroom including a fireplace. Primary bathroom offers a walk in shower and soaker tub. Upstairs is a large open bonus space with ability to make it separate bedrooms or keep as a large open space. The back porch is an entertainers dream with high beams and tons of space leading to the open back yard.