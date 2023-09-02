Finished in March 2023, this stunning modern farmhouse offers everything you desire! Convenience is at your fingertips with Cotswold Shopping Center and Oakhurst Commons just moments away. Entering right off the expansive front porch you will find a thoughtfully designed floorplan that flows effortlessly and provides ample comfort. The primary suite is on the main floor with his / her closets and a luxurious bathroom. The gourmet kitchen provides a professional SS gas range and a sprawling island that opens into the two story great room, where you can enjoy a gas fireplace, built in cabinets, and a wall of windows looking into the beautiful back yard. Enjoy additional living space upstairs with a loft area, 3 secondary bedrooms, jack and jill bathroom, another full bath and an expansive bonus room. Every detail has been carefully considered in this home's construction. Great schools and just 10 minutes from Uptown Charlotte, and SouthPark!