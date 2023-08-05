Luxury new construction in Midwood built by THR Design Build. Stunning architectural details and custom finishes. Open concept on the main level includes 10 ft ceilings, vaulted ceilings, indoor and outdoor Isokern masonry fireplaces, spacious primary suite, half BR, dropzone, and screened-in back porch. Gorgeous gourmet chef's kitchen with quartz countertops, kitchen island, large working pantry, matte white Cafe appliances: gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3,508 sf, and two car garage. Upper level includes a large laundry room with a sink, cabinets, and quartz countertops. Other features include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, custom shelving in all closets, walk-in closets, solid core interior doors, and oversized windows. Completely sealed and waterproofed crawl space. Rinnai tankless water heater, 2 Trane high-efficiency heat pumps, irrigation, fully sodded yard, epoxy-coated garage floor, and privacy fence.