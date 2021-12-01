5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,650,000

Gorgeous Gated Estate tucked in a private yet convenient lane off of I485! This lovely 5 bed/3.5 bath Estate sits on 5.5+ partially fenced acres. The home features a library, spacious LR, radiant sunroom overlooking a terrace, wooded backyard w/gazebo. Large chef's kitchen has commercial grade appliances: Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf gas stove with griddle, GE Profile double oven w/warmer. Primary suite on the first floor with a spa tub, separate shower and separate sinks with vanity, a walk in closet with custom-built shelves and cabinets. Upstairs has a Jack & Jill bathroom and one bedroom with it's own bath. In addition, you have an impressive detached heated 6 bay garage with radiant heated floors and wood paneled interior! The fully finished interior includes a charming kitchen and 2 half baths downstairs and plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs has living area with a full bath and a secondary staircase leads to additional bonus space.