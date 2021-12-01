Gorgeous Gated Estate tucked in a private yet convenient lane off of I485! This lovely 5 bed/3.5 bath Estate sits on 5.5+ partially fenced acres. The home features a library, spacious LR, radiant sunroom overlooking a terrace, wooded backyard w/gazebo. Large chef's kitchen has commercial grade appliances: Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, Wolf gas stove with griddle, GE Profile double oven w/warmer. Primary suite on the first floor with a spa tub, separate shower and separate sinks with vanity, a walk in closet with custom-built shelves and cabinets. Upstairs has a Jack & Jill bathroom and one bedroom with it's own bath. In addition, you have an impressive detached heated 6 bay garage with radiant heated floors and wood paneled interior! The fully finished interior includes a charming kitchen and 2 half baths downstairs and plenty of room for entertaining. Upstairs has living area with a full bath and a secondary staircase leads to additional bonus space.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
- Updated
CONCORD — When Charlotte Motor Speedway opened the gate for the 12th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros…
Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …
- Updated
Find out the route of the Kannapolis Christmas Parade.
- Updated
My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Educati…
- Updated
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have opened a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall in time…
We’re all over the place today. I guess I ate too much pastrami for Thanksgiving.
- Updated
Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers can all enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the Unite…
- Updated
A new Harrisburg youth organization collected and donated 1,100 pounds of food to the local food pantry.
- Updated
CONCORD — No one was hurt in a Friday afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.