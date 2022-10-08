Popular Meridale subdivision offers community pool! Upgraded 3000 s.f. home has 5 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Main level has 5th BR (or use as an office)! Dark wood flooring is throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to the foyer. Conveniently located by highways!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,595
Related to this story
Most Popular
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 8
Many of you have asked questions and today we’ll try to answer some of them.
CONCORD — A Saturday morning fire at a single-family residence on Central Drive Northwest caused an estimated $10,000 in damage and left one r…
The 1967 Class of Mount Pleasant High School held its 55-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Archie E. Moose Fellowship Center, affiliated w…
KANNAPOLIS – Having delayed their game from last Friday in part because of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the defensive units from Cream of Ca…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Dbo’s Song: No matter what name you use, just know Bulldogs star plays for his mama
CONCORD – Deebo was a dastardly character, just downright dirty.
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.
The city of Kannapolis has been named one of the top 15 cities in the U.S. for corporate headquarters relocation. The designation was recently…
CONCORD — She fell in love with volleyball when she was just a little girl, long before she ever actually played the sport.