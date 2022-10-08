5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,595

Popular Meridale subdivision offers community pool! Upgraded 3000 s.f. home has 5 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Main level has 5th BR (or use as an office)! Dark wood flooring is throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to the foyer. Conveniently located by highways!