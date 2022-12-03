Great home built in 2019 located in Desirable Highland Creek, just minutes from shopping (Concord Mills) and the interstate. Beautiful open floor plan. Home boasts 5 bedroom & 3 full baths home. Guest bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor. Kitchen features tall cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances (gas range/oven, dishwasher Microwave), granite counter tops. 9ft ceilings on main. Utilize the following link for a virtual tour: https://youriguide.com/2224_apple_glen_ln_charlotte_nc/ No Pets Allowed per the direction of the owner. No Vouchers. No Smoking in the home, nor on the property. Non-Refundable $35 application per applicant.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – For roughly two weeks, Daevin Hobbs had a secret.
Have you been on Roberta Road lately? Be careful. If you're headed out to a Christmas celebration or to find some treasure, slow down and as t…
Commissioner-elect Kenny Wortman said he has proof that he met with Commissioner Barbara Strang and Commissioner-elect Chris Measmer to discus…
CONCORD – This one was for Mom.
CONCORD— In a shelter name reveal celebration, The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties announced that the new Center of Hope Emerge…
The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person: Paula Cox Rankin.
Last weekend, Ethan Ford, a 17-year-old from Mount Pleasant, fulfilled a lifelong dream when he attended a University of Georgia Football Drea…
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
CONCORD – It was a night the Hickory Ridge girls basketball team won’t soon forget.